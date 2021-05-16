Royal Aides ‘Want Harry and Meghan To Give Up Titles’.

Royal aides have allegedly stated that they ‘want Harry and Meghan to give up titles’ after a shocking podcast attack.

Reportedly aides at the Palace have said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should give up their Royal titles after a shocking podcast where Prince Harry said that growing up in the Royal family was like “a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo”.

Harry hopes to “break the cycle” when it comes his own children though after he hit out at his father Prince Charles on the Armchair Expert Podcast as reported The Mirror.

Speaking to host Dax Shepard the Royal spoke of his pain and suffering and explained that, “When it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.”

One royal source commented on the titles to the Mail on Sunday and said that, “They should put the titles into abeyance, so they still exist, but are not used, like they agreed to do with their HRHs.

“They should just become Harry and Meghan. And if they refuse to do that, they have to explain why not.”

Another told the Mail on Sunday, “There is a growing feeling that if you dislike the institution that much, you shouldn’t have the titles.

“The Duke of Sussex has now spent a significant amount of time emphasising that he’s no different to anyone else and attacking the institution which he says has caused him so much pain”.

