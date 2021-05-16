Residents Fight Back against Aircraft Danger in Spain’s Axarquia.

Residents are fighting back against alleged aircraft danger in Spain’s Axarquia. A petition has been started to collect signatures in order to fight against the “inconvenience and danger” that light aircraft flights are said to be causing in Axarquia.

Local residents have called upon the State Aviation Safety Agency according to Diario Sur, in order that a review is undertaken of the aerodrome’s flight plans. The aerodrome though claims that all flight plans “comply with all regulations”.

Complaints have been made that flights of light aircraft from the Axarquia airport are a “serious inconvenience and danger”. The flights are said to be “constant” and residents in the northern part of the town centre of Velez along with villages including El Trapiche have complained.

Locals have started a petition on change.org and also begun collecting signatures at local businesses. Speaking to Diario Sur, a spokesperson of the group, Victor Morales explained that, “I have been living in the area for ten years and until just one year ago they were not so noticeable, but since then there has been a large increase in the frequency of flights, to the point that the students of the institutes and schools have to live with this on a daily basis.”

According to Axarquia plus, the president of the Real Aeroclub de Málaga, has claimed that, “most of those protesting are foreigners who have bought houses in the countryside, houses that are irregular.”

The head of the Aeroclub highlighted the fact that all flights have been authorised by Civil aviation and have the necessary flight plans which “scrupulously” observe all regulations.

