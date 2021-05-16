Prison term for dangerous driving

COURT CASE: Four months for speeding and dangerous driving Photo credit: juntadeandalucia.es

AN Almeria judge slapped a four-month sentence on a driver clocked at 100 kilometres per hour in Olula del Rio.

He was travelling in the wrong direction at the time and did not have a driving licence, the court heard.

To make matters worse, the Guardia Civil’s Traffic officers had seen him changing places earlier with the original driver when they realised that there was a checkpoint ahead.

On reaching the roadside control the vehicle failed to stop when flagged down “in absolute disregard for the most elemental traffic regulations,” the court heard.

The car continued on its zigzag journey through Olula, almost colliding on several occasions with the Guardia Civil patrol car that was following it on the right side of the road.

The car finally fell down an embankment, with driver and passenger attempting to escape on foot.


