Pregnant Women and Vulnerable Adolescents Set to Be Vaccinated in Spain.

Pregnant women and vulnerable adolescents aged between 12 years old and 15 years can now be vaccinated in Spain.

Children between 12 and 15 years of age who are considered to be both vulnerable and in high-risk situations will be able to be vaccinated in Spain according to a report published by the Ministry of Health. The decision was approved last Tuesday as the seventh vaccine strategy update was approved by the Public Health Commission.

The report includes pregnant women and states that, “In general, no increased risk of severe covid has been detected as a result of being pregnant, beyond the risk conditions that the woman presents.” The report proposes that for pregnant and breastfeeding women, the messenger RNA technology vaccines should be used. This means the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and it suggests that pregnant women should be vaccinated as appropriate “according to the prioritisation group”.

Clinical trial data on the vaccines and pregnant women is not available as they were excluded from trials, although data is now available from the US. The report highlights that, “Although the clinical trials of the vaccines did not include pregnant women, the available data, mainly from use of the vaccines in the US, do not indicate any adverse effects on pregnancy.”

One recent study carried out in the US included nearly 37,000 pregnant women who developed no adverse reactions after being vaccinated with covid messenger RNA vaccines.

La Vanguardia reported that while the 12-15 age group is waiting for immunisation authorisation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), they should be considered for vaccination if they fall under certain high-risk or high dependency conditions.

