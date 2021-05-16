One Hundred Migrants Arrive By Sea Into Almeria This Sunday 16

ONE HUNDRED Migrants Are Reported To Have Arrived By Sea Into Almeria This Sunday 16



A spokesman for the Red Cross confirmed that around one hundred migrants have arrived in several boats today, Sunday 16, into the port of Almeria via the Alboran Sea, while another eight migrants have also been reported arriving at the port of Algeciras.

Eleven of them apparently had to be rescued from the water this morning, with another 31 migrants being intercepted on the Isleta del Moro de Níjar, while 23 more were found on several boats in the Carboneras area, and this afternoon, another 34 migrants of Maghreb origin were located.

A Red Cross spokesman informed Europa Press that one of the migrants who arrived in Almeria was suffering from tetraplegia, and two minors were also among the numbers, with the Red Cross’ Immediate Emergency Response Team (ERIE) offering humanitarian aid to all of the migrants.

It is also reported today that Salvamento Marítimo had to rescue eight migrants from the waters of the Cádiz area, who have been transferred to the Red Cross immigrant care center at the Crinavis dock of the Port Authority of the Bay of Algeciras (APBA).

