Nerja Celebrates the Feast Of San Isidro in Spain’s Axarquia.

Nerja celebrates the feast of San Isidro Labrador at the Church of El Salvador.

The feast day of San Isidro Labrador has been celebrated in Spain’s Nerja at the Church of El Salvador, with a mass to honour the patron saint of farmers. Sadly though this is the second year in a row that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected the celebrations, but the traditional event was celebrated in style still.

Residents from the Spanish municipality came with traditional offerings of food and fruits that come from the land and locals then placed the offerings before the image of the Saint. A solemn mass was undertaken before the music kicked in for all to enjoy.

The Malaga Provincial Town Council helped with the event where music was provided by the Ortigosa group. The Ortigosa group delighted those present with both music and pilgrimage songs.

José Alberto Armijo, the mayor of Nerja gave thanks to the farmers of Nerja and Mareños and spoke of his hopes of recovering normality.

The mayor commented that, “today is also a day to recognise the work and effort made by the men and women who are professionally dedicated to this primary sector of our economy. This is the second year in a row that we have been unable to celebrate the most festive part of this tradition, our pilgrimage, as a result of the pandemic, but we are convinced that little by little we will recover normality and next year we will celebrate it as we have been doing all this time” as reported Axarquia plus.

