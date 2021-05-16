Moors and Christians in Almeria’s Vera.

Almeria’s Vera is set to celebrate this year’s Moors and Christians festival in style.

Sadly, last year the Moors and Christians celebrations had to be reinvented due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and last year people celebrated the festival from the comfort of their own home, but they were able to enjoy cultural and historic activities online.

This year hopes of a more traditional celebration have been raised and an event that is sure to delight many is the gastronomic route where locals and visitors alike will be able to partake in some gorgeous tapa. The “VI CAMPAMENTOS DE MOROS Y CRISTIANOS DE VERA GASTRONOMIC ROUTE” will take place in local restaurants, bars, cafés and even ice cream parlours and will take place from June 4 until June 12. The event can also be followed virtually on both Facebook and via the www.morosycristianosvera.com website.

According to the president of the Cultural Association of Moors and Christians of Vera, José Manuel Ramírez, this year’s event will be innovative and will respect all necessary coronavirus measures to ensure everyone’s safety.

Ramírez highlighted that, “this year we will not be able to enjoy the Grand Parade of Moors and Christians squads as we did before the pandemic, but we are working on an innovative initiative to make a small parade exhibition in a controlled environment, probably in the Plaza de Toros de Vera, with a limited capacity and respecting all security measures, in order to offer a safe show and adjusted to the current situation.”

Ramírez went on to explain that, “it will be possible to follow it live on Levante TV and the Association’s social networks.”

As reported by Almeria 24, the event which will be presented by the town hall and the Cultural Association of Moors and Christians of Vera will take place from May 28 until June 15 and will celebrate the culture and history of the area. Events include conferences, concerts, a film competition and of course the VI Camp Gastronomic Route.

Be sure to check out the www.morosycristianosvera.com website.

