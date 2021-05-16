Málaga’s museum doors are open for International Museum Day.



International Museum Day is celebrated every 18 May by the ICOM (International Council of Museums) network, and Malaga’s museums will participate once again with an open day on the same day, next Tuesday.

After being canceled last year due to the coronavirus outbreak and museum closures (Malaga’s art centers reopened on May 26 following the forced confinement), International Museum Day returns in 2021 as the perfect opportunity for local audiences to discover, admire, and celebrate their facilities.

As a result, from 11:00 to 18:00 on Tuesday, October 18, all visitors to the Palacio de Buenavista will receive free admission to the Picasso Museum, with the ticket office closing half an hour before.

Visitors will also visit the exhibition Miquel Barceló. Metamorphosis, which opened at the end of January, and immerse themselves in the installation Cherry by American artist James Turrell, in addition to the works by Picasso in Dialogues with Picasso. Collection 2020-2023.

Visitors to the CAC Málaga, which has free access every day of the year, will be invited to participate in a quiz on Tuesday to learn some fascinating information about other museums around the world, with the aim of highlighting and promoting curiosity about other centers and their work. The quiz will be posted on Instagram posts, and the hashtags #DIM2021 and #ElFuturoDeLosMuseos will be used to track the day.

In order to maintain social distance, the Museo Revello de Toro will also host an open day as well as a program of guided tours at 11:00, 13:00, and 19:00 in several shifts with a small number of participants in each one.

The Museo Carmen Thyssen will hold an open day in its Sala Noble Piranesi to allow visitors to see both the permanent collection and the temporary exhibition.