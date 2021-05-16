Leave our water!

LAST Sunday May 16 saw demonstrations throughout southern Alicante, opposing proposed cuts in vital water supplies.

Municipalities and public administrations of all political colours are united in condemning the central government’s unilateral decision to reduce the amount of water reaching the area via the Tajo-Segura pipeline.

Regional president Ximo Puig, who belongs to the PSOE party, is pressuring the Ministry of the Environment to rethink plans to increase the Tajo’s ecological flow – required to maintain the river’s ecosystem – while reducing Alicante’s water.

So, too, is Carlos Mazon from the Partido Popular party who is president of Alicante’s provincial council, the Diputacion.

They and mayors throughout southern Alicante are agreed that there should be no reduction in the water that is essential for the crops that make an important contribution to the local and national economy.

One of those mayor is Jose Maria Perez who headed last Sunday’s demonstration in Pilar de la Horadada in his tractor.

“Local agriculture is at stake and without water our area will become the desert of Europe,” Perez predicted.

“Besides, if there were as many water recycling plants in Madrid as there are in Levante, there would be water to spare and no need to increase the ecological flow,” he pointed out.

