Linda Hall
Health and safety help
: DIPUTACION AID: The provincial council has provided more than €2 million since the start of the pandemic to help municipalities meet extra pandemic costs

A €1 MILLION Diputacion fund will help Almeria’s 103 municipalities to cover expenses resulting from the Covid pandemic.

All have had to spend more on disinfection, personal protection equipment and other measures introduced to combat the spread of the coronavirus, pointed out Fernando Gimenez, spokesman for Almeria’s provincial council..

The Second Covid Plan continues the work the Diputacion began with Plan Almeria to protect the province’s population, especially in the smallest municipalities which, in proportion to their budgets, had to spend more per inhabitant, Gimenez pointed out.

The Diputacion has now transferred more than €2 million to help with health and safety since the start of the pandemic, the spokesman said.

“And we shall continue to provide resources so that every municipality and every Almeriense can be protected,” he pledged.

