Fifteen Soldiers Hospitalised After Two Military Vehicles Collide In Albacete

FIFTEEN Soldiers Are Hospitalised After Two Military Vehicles Collide During Army Exercises In Albacete



An accident between two armoured military vehicles taking part in an Army exercise on Saturday 15, in the Chinchilla de Montearagón region of Albacete – located in the southeast of the Spanish mainland – resulted in 15 soldiers inside the vehicles being injured, according to a press release issued by the General Command of Melilla (Comgemel).

The incident reportedly occurred at around 8pm in the evening, as the Comgemel Army exercise was underway, when the two Medium Armored Vehicles on Wheel (BMR) of the Third Great Captain 1º of the Legion were involved in a collision out in the field during a tactical manoeuvre, when somehow, the two vehicles collided with each other at speed.

Fourteen of the injured soldiers are legionnaires belonging to the Tercio Gran Capitán 1º de La Legión, whose base is in Melilla – a Spanish enclave on the northwest coast of Africa – and another is a student sergeant of the Toledo Infantry Academy, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

According to Comgemel reports, none of the men is seriously injured, although the affected personnel had been evacuated to the General University Hospital of Albacete, where they are being kept under observation for their injuries.

