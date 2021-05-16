Enjoy a happy Hawaiian Hula and raise funds for Salon Varietes Fuengirola

HAVING reached its go fund me target of €30,000 to cover ongoing overheads, the Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola will soon be announcing future shows.

Still looking to continue to raise funds, it is holding a tribute to Hawaii with its Hola to Aloha evening which will take place on the evening of Saturday May 29 with a fancy dress barbeque starting at 7pm at Restaurant Videra, on the beach opposite Illunion Hotel, Fuengirola.

Reservations for tables of four or six are currently being taken so email [email protected] to see if there is still space for what promises to be a fun evening with gentlemen encouraged to wear their brightest Hawaiian shirts and the ladies their grass skirts.

With food, drinks, games and fancy dress, tickets cost €35 per person and with the relaxation of the state of alarm, it should be a very special event which will allow the Salon Varietes to keep offering English language entertainment on a regular basis.