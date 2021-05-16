Danone To Scrap Expiration Dates On Eighty Per Cent Of Spanish Products

DANONE To ScrapThe Expiration Dates On Eighty Per Cent Of Its Spanish Products and replace them with a Preferred consumption date



Danone has announced that it will scrap the expiration date stamp on around 78 per cent of their products sold in Spain and replace it with a ‘preferred consumption date’, in an aim to stop consumers throwing away food just because it is out of date.

In a statement, the company said, “On the one hand, brands such as Danacol, Actimel, and Alpro already have this labeling on their products. On the other hand, over the next few months, it will be implemented in Vitalinea and Densia, and in September it will be succeeded by Activia, Danonino, the Danone brand, and Oikos”.

Cédric Pantaleón, the vice president of dairy sales, and Paolo Tafuri, the general director of Danone Spain, Paolo Tafuri, revealed this change at a press conference last Thursday, explaining that the new labelling will have icons as a guide to verify that the product is still suitable for consumption outside the best before date.

Mr Tafuri said, “This change in labelling can help consumers to make better use of food and better management in the purchase and consumption at home”, according to as.com

Laia Mas, the director of Public Affairs of Danone Spain, said that data shows “In Spain, each person discards 77 kilos of food per year, of which 42 per cent is generated in the homes”.

Helena Calvo, who is the head of awareness projects at ‘Too Good To Go‘ an app that helps consumers to recover non-marketable food in good condition, insisted that “people should learn to act against food that has passed the preferred consumption date. Look, smell, and taste, with our senses, we can know if a food is good, and it is important that we do not throw away those products in good condition, because a lot of resources are spent in getting food to our refrigerators”.

