BREAKING NEWS: Rafael Nadal Beats World Number One Novak Djokovic At The Rome Masters

Rafael Nadal beat world number one Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title on Sunday, May 16- Nadal also equalled Djokovic’s record of 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles in his 12th Rome final.

“It’s amazing I have this trophy in my hand for the 10th time, it’s something impossible to imagine,” said Nadal.

Second seed Nadal won through 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 in 2 hours 49 minutes against the defending champion in the 57th career showdown between the pair.

Both players dropped serve early on in the first set before Nadal took it after securing the key break at 5-5. Djokovic dominated the second set but paid for not taking two break points in the fifth game of the decider.

A stunning backhand from Spaniard Nadal saw him break the Serb in the next game before he went on to hold his serve and nerve to close out the match.


This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

