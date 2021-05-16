Gas Explosion Rips Through Three Homes Leaving One Child Dead And Four Injured In Lancashire.

A young child has died and four people have been left badly injured after a gas explosion in Lancashire. A major incident was declared after the incident rocked a row of terraced houses in Heysham early on Sunday morning, with residents evacuated.

The explosion has either destroyed or severely damaged three homes, according to the fires service. Lancashire Fire tweeted 10 units were called to a row of properties on Mallowdale Avenue at around 2.30 am and that firefighters were searching a collapsed property.

Neigbours described what they thought was a bomb going off in the early hours of the morning- other locals also described hearing the blast and thinking there had been an earthquake.

Lancashire Police said a safety cordon had been put in place and nearby residents had been evacuated in the town, which lies some 25 miles north-east of Blackpool. The force said: ‘We are asking people to please avoid the entire area while we deal with this ongoing incident.’ The North West Ambulance Service tweeted that it had also sent units to the scene, with a priority to ‘ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible’.

The Service wrote: ‘Following reports of an explosion on Mallowdale Avenue, #Heysham, we have resources at the scene and we are working with @LancashireFRS and @LancsPolice’.

Electricity North West tweeted that it had paused electricity supplies to the area for safety reasons while the blast was being investigated.

