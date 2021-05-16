Blue Flags flying in Mojacar

BLUE FLAGS: Mojacar’s beaches meet stringent standards required for the coveted awards Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

MOJACAR’s beaches have retained their six Blue Flags.

The El Cantal, El Descargador, Lance Nuevo, Marina de la Torre, Piedra Villazar and Venta del Bancal beaches all meet the stringent standards required by the European Environmental Education Foundation (EEF), the town hall announced.

The Foundation takes into account the quality of the seawater at each beach, safety, environmental education and information, the provision of services and efficient environmental management as well as accessibility for those with reduced mobility.

Mojacar has had Blue Flags since 1991 when the town hall put forward El Descargador as its only candidate, gradually adding more beaches until arriving at the six that have been recognised since 2020.

