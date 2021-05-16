AEHCOS And Fuengirola Town Hall Work On Rejuvenating The Hotel Sector for this Summer



The Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), and Fuengirola Town Hall have held a meeting to discuss the best ways they can work together to reactivate the hotel sector in the municipality this Summer.

José Luque, the president of Aehcos, and Ana Mula, the mayor of Fuengirola, both revealed their intention that in the month of June “all the hotel establishments of the town ​​will be up and running”, with the mayor assuring Mr Luque that the €1.5m of direct aid for the hotel sector was in the process of being finalised, as reported by 101tv.es.

Said Ms Mula, “Tourism is a vital sector for Fuengirola. We have just received, this week, excellent news, which once again places us as one of the most attractive destinations in our country. And it is that all our beaches will once again have Blue Flags. This speaks not only of the excellence of our offer, and more specifically of our beaches, but also that we are prepared to welcome back our beloved tourists and visitors”.

Fuengirola currently has slightly more than 50 percent of its hotels open, specifically, 27 out of the town’s 53 hotel establishments are open, with it predicted that another 20 should open their doors over the next month, with the mayor pointing out, “it is more important than ever to maintain fluid contact with those responsible for this industry, which in our city generates a lot of direct and indirect employment, and is a fundamental part of the tourist experience in Fuengirola”.

