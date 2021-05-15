Wes Andersons next film to take place in Spain

FILM director Wes Anderson will shoot his next film in Madrid, Spain, this July, August and September.

Film director Wes Anderson will shoot his next film in Madrid, Spain, this July, August and September, The Film Stage reports. With his film The French Dispatch now confirmed to world premiere at Cannes Film Festival the director is now planning his next project. It was reported last autumn that he would be in Rome to shoot a new romantic film, however, it has been reported that sets are already being built for a new film in Spain.

The set is said to resemble desert landscapes seen in westerns, however, reports say that the film will not be of that genre. There has been no indication of the plot or cast of the film set to be shot in Madrid, specifically Chinchón in the southeast, yet sources expect the familiar style of Anderson’s past films.

Chinchón’s mayor Francisco Javier Martínez said, “This is very important to this city,” and highlighted that the town’s cinema will be open for him to shoot at if he wishes. It looks as though film fans will have back-to-back Anderson films in 2021 and 2022.

It was also announced recently that the cast of The Royal Tenenbaums including Alec Baldwin, Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anjelica Huston, and Danny Glover would hold a live-streamed conversation at the Tribeca Film Festival to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

