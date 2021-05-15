Velez-Malaga shopping center is casting for it’s upcoming promotions.

The El Ingenio shopping center, which is run by MVGM and operated by Salsa Patrimonio, is conducting its famous casting once again in 2021, but this time it is searching for three families to star in the commercial space’s next fashion campaigns.

From Friday, May 14 to Thursday, May 20, you can register for the Family Casting at elingenio.es/eventos/casting, with the casting taking place in the main square on May 21 and 22 (from 16:00 to 21:00 on Friday and from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 21:00 on Saturday). They’re looking for families of two to eight members who live in or have a second home in the provinces of Malaga or Granada.

Following that, from May 25 to June 8, the winners will be decided by a Facebook Easypromo.

The top three voting families will also be included in one of the center’s public relations promotions (summer, autumn and winter sales) and furthermore, each family will receive 600 euros to spend in El Ingenio restaurants.

According to a statement, El Ingenio will have the participation of all of its brands in the photo sessions for each campaign, which will lend items to capture all of the fashion trends provided by the center.

As reported by Malaga Hoy