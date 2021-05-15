Valencia Bus Crash Leaves Sixteen Passengers Injured

By
Chris King
-
0
Valencia Bus Crash Leaves Sixteen Passengers Injured
Valencia Bus Crash Leaves Sixteen Passengers Injured. image: wikipedia

Valencia Bus Crash With A Car Leaves Sixteen Passengers Injured

According to sources from the Valencia Local Police and the Information Center and Emergency Coordination (CICU), an accident on Friday afternoon (May 14) between a car and a bus belonging to the Municipal Transport Company (EMT), left 16 persons with varying injuries, in Valencia city.

After receiving a call at 4.40pm, the CICU mobilised three ambulances, two of them Basic Life Support (SVB), and a third medical vehicle for unassisted transport – to transfer any seriously injured passengers to hospital – to the scene of the accident at the junction of the Aragón bridge and Jacinto Benavente avenue.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Two Local Police patrols also attended and assisted with traffic flow and aiding with the Valencia bus crash, which, according to sources, happened when the No92 bus driver braked to avoid colliding with the car, as a result of which, several passengers suffered injuries, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

Officers from the Unit for Attempts and Accident Investigation of the Local Police of Valencia were deployed to the incident to determine the cause of the crash and to take charge of the incident, during which a statement was taken from the EMT driver, all injured passengers were identified and listed, and the damage to the vehicles noted.

Seven of the injured bus passengers were taken to the Hospital Clínico and La Fe, while the other injured passengers received treatment from health professionals at the scene, most suffering cuts from glass shattered in the collision.


The Emergency Information and Coordination Center reported treating eight women aged between 15 and 80 years, who had cervicalgia and bruises, plus one man aged 86, who suffered a hematoma after hitting his head.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here