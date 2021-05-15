Tiger King’s Joe Exotic reveals he has prostate cancer.

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic has announced that he has prostate cancer.

On Friday, the former zoo owner revealed his cancer diagnosis on Twitter, pleading once more for President Joe Biden’s pardon in the wake of his illness.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Exotic, 58, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2019 after being convicted of 17 federal charges of animal cruelty and two counts of attempted murder for hire in his scheme to kill nemesis and Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin.

‘John Phillips [Joe’s lawyer] has got my medical history from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back really high for prostate cancer,’ Exotic posted on social media.

‘The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in. My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat.’

He went on to say that he didn’t want anyone’s sympathy and only wanted a pardon from ‘President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the Attorney General,’ accusing the police and the Department of Justice of wrongdoing.

Exotic went on: ‘Make this right and sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food.

‘Thank you for all the love and support from all over the world. I love you all. Wish me luck…#JusticeForJoeExotic #TigerKing #JoeExotic @JohnPhillips.’

The Kansas native initially demanded a pardon from one termpro President Donald Trump in September, giving him a handwritten note, and then filed a law suit against the Justice Department in December as a last-ditch attempt – but it was unsuccessful.

He recently recruited a new legal team, who plan to use Tiger King video that has yet to be broadcast in order to force a new trial.