Thousands In Madrid Protest In Support Of Palestine

THOUSANDS of people have taken part in a protest in Madrid today, Saturday, May 15, in support of Palestine following six days of conflict with Israel.

THOUSANDS of people have taken part in a protest in Madrid today, Saturday, May 15, in support of Palestine following six days of conflict with Israel. According to Reuters, the association of the Spanish-Palestinian Community held the Jerusalem rally to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the 1948 Nakba when many Palestinians were forced out of their homes in the fighting around Israel’s creation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sara Mimar, 18, a student, told Reuters “we have been silent for many years, it is time for us to speak for all those Palestinians who are dying and defend them because if we don’t no one else will.”

The numbers of those attending the protest have not been revealed by police.

The news comes after Israel’s Netanyahu vows revenge on Iran after Israeli ship ‘Helios Ray’ was bombed.

President Netanyahu of Israel vowed to carry out revenge on Iran, accusing the country of the bombing of the Israeli ship, ‘Helios Ray’, when it is alleged, limpet mines were placed on both sides of the ship, above the water line, which ripped through both sides of its hull.

Mr Netanyahu said, “You know my policy. Iran is Israel’s biggest enemy. I am determined to fend it off. We are striking at it all over the region”.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/