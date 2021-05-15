Stephen bear charged with voyeurism.

Stephen Bear has been charged today on suspicion of posting revenge pornography of an ex-girlfriend.

On his 31st birthday, the reality star was detained by police at Heathrow Airport after returning to the UK from Dubai.

Bear is now charged of voyeurism, disclosing private, pornographic images and films with the intent to cause distress, and abuse without violence.

The Ex on the Beach star will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 2.

Essex Police said: “A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into the disclosure of intimate photographs without consent. ” Stephen Bear, 31, of Loughton was arrested in January. “He has now been charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.”

Bear was arrested and questioned earlier this year after he was accused of disclosing private sexual images.

He was held in the cells for a night before being released on bail.

Previously, the star has dismissed reports of filming and distributing revenge porn as “so silly.”

An ex-girlfriend says he made a sex tape of her and posted it on the internet. And she said that the alleged tape had also been posted on WhatsApp.

Bear has been accused of violating lockdown laws since his arrest on January 15.

Despite government rules at the time requiring anyone returning from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to isolate for ten days, he was photographed shopping at Marks & Spencer the day after arriving back in the UK.

After getting a takeaway coffee, he got into his black Mercedes with Tia McAlister, an 18-year-old beautician.

After a note reading “die you c***” was pushed through his door two weeks later, he was forced to leave his home.

Fans have accused him of violating lockdown laws when he hung out with his nieces in a TikTok video and had them mime “f***.”

