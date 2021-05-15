Sevilla Businessman Wins The ‘Battle Of The Gins’

SEVILLA Businessman In Constantina Wins The ‘Battle Of The Gins’ in court



Jaime García is a Sevilla businessman based in Constantina, in the municipality of the Sierra Norte, who runs a distillery producing the gin ‘1890 Especial Exótica Gin Premium’, and he has just won a trademark ‘David and Goliath’ court case brought against him by distilling giant Rives.

Two years ago Rives accused García’s company of trademark infringement, claiming that his bottles were creating confusion among the public due to his use of a blue colour on the labels, along with numerical text, and that he had copied their design which was too similar to that used on the three types of Rives 1880 gin bottles.

During the court case in the Commercial Court No1 of Granada – which specialises in trademarks, patents and legal protection of industrial design – the judge made his observation, stating, “There are notable and multiple differences covering both colour and shape, as well as size”.

Legal officials representing Rives had asked the court for the conviction of Jaime García, as well as demanding he withdrew his product from the market, and the cessation of use of his labels on the ‘1890 Especial Exótica’.

On top of that, they asked the court for €600 costs for each day that García continued operating without accepting their demands, and finally, that the Sevillian businessman published a press release in a national paper, as well as paying all the court costs.

According to Spanish publication ABC, the judge dismissed all the claims made by Rives, making them liable for all the costs involved in the case, and acquitted Jaime García, defended by Sanguino Abogados, telling him that he is free to continue marketing his brand, and the gin, exactly as it always has been.

