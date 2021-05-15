Santander Customers Complain After Being Unable To Access Online Banking

SPANISH bank, Santander, has apologised after customers had reported being left unable to use online banking services in the UK today, Saturday, May 15.

The bank claims a technical issue is affecting its online banking and that it is working to resolve the matter. According to the Manchester Evening News, in a statement Santander said “we are aware of a technical issue affecting our services and we are doing all we can to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience and would urge customers to continue to check here for updates.”

Users have claimed that when they opened the banking app they have received an error message saying “Oops! Sorry, something went wrong.” Customers are calling on Santander to say when the issue will be fixed.

The news comes after Santander announced plans that will see 111 branches closed throughout the country as more and more people use mobile and online banking rather than visiting their bank in person. The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the shift to online banking too.

The closures will see around 840 staff affected although Santander has committed to trying to find them alternative positions within the bank. Santander confirmed that the Coronavirus pandemic has increased the ongoing trend which has seen branch visits reduced.

Adam Bishop, head of branches at Santander spoke about the difficult decision to close branches and explained that, “Branch usage by customers has fallen considerably over recent years so we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our presence in areas where we have multiple branches relatively close together.”

