Rincón starts biological pest control in green areas

Rincón de la Victoria Town Council has started biological pest control in green areas and public spaces. The Parks and Gardens Department has chosen this method as it is considered to be more respectful of the environment and people’s health. “It is done through their own natural enemies, which are at the same time harmless to vegetation, people and animals,” explained the councillor for the area, José María Gómez (PMP).

The first actions to prevent and control pests have focused on the aphids that are present in the jacaranda trees in Rincón de la Victoria through the use of the parasitoid Aphidius Coleman. The councillor pointed out that this biological control is included in the Integral Pest Management as stipulated by the Law of the sector.

Next week there are plans to carry out releases for aphid control on Ficus benjamina with Aphidius colemani, “in this case due to the high levels of pests that already exist and which are causing inconvenience to users”, he said.

Gómez clarified that biological control differs from conventional chemical treatments in that it does not involve spraying or dispersing chemical products into the atmosphere, soil, or water. Each biological product is targeted at a particular type of pest insect.

Furthermore, he claims that it is totally safe for people and animals’ welfare, and that it can be used at any time of day, throughout the year, in the presence of people and animals.

