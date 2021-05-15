Report Claims Brits Living In Spain Are Being Refused Covid Jab Because Of Brexit

REPORTS have claimed that some Brits living in Spain are being refused the Covid vaccination due to not having the correct post-Brexit medical documents.

According to The New European, British newspapers have reported that local Spanish authorities are turning people away from medical centres because they do not have the valid European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC) or Global Health Insurance Cards (GHIC) or private health insurance – despite the Spanish Health Minister repeatedly saying the vaccine is available to anyone living in the country.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The report claims that Spain has gone back on their commitment “due to Brexit”.

A British man living in Spain, John McKenzie, who has a heart condition and diabetes, claimed he was refused registration at his local health centre in El Sauzal, Tenerife four times since vaccination rollouts began.

John, 42, told the Daily Telegraph: “The first time they said they cannot register people on private insurance for the vaccine in the absence of any instruction from the Canarian government”.

Another Brit, Kate Harmond, moved from Brighton to Lanzarote and said she and her husband, both in their 60s, were turned away by a health centre in Arrecife.

“We had an appointment, but when we got there they said that we couldn’t have the vaccine as we did not have a public health card,” Kate told the newspaper.

After showing “every single possible document you can imagine” to prove their residency they were finally given a jab, she added.

A spokesperson for the Spanish Health Ministry told the Telegraph: “It is the regional governments who are in charge of the vaccination programme.”

Brits who reside in Spain can access the country’s national health care system if an employer or the individual pays into the public insurance scheme, register an s1 form issued in the UK, or have valid EHIC or GHIC documentation.

Those residing in Spain prior to December 31, when the withdrawal agreement came into force, also have access to the country’s health service. Permanent residents who have resided in Spain for five years or more are already entitled.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/