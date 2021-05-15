Protocol For Cruise Ships In Balearic Islands

THE government of the Balearic Islands has established the protocol for cruise ships.

The government of the Balearic Islands has established the protocol for cruise ships, Majorca Daily Bulletin reports. The protocol will be forwarded to cruise operators that plan on including stopovers at ports in the Balearics.

Prior authorisation from health authorities will be required and will need to be requested at least 20 days in advance of arrival at a port. The regional health ministry will require information surrounding the complete itinerary of the cruise, including all the stops and the duration of the charter, the maximum capacity of the ship and health contingency plans.

Numerous measures that are being demanded by the government also includes antigen tests for all passengers before the ship departs. If this is not possible, the test will be carried out on arrival. This is an obligation that coincides with existing regulations for travellers entering the Balearics, which is to present a negative test within 72 hours of arriving. Passengers and crew members are also obliged to present negative tests before the start of a cruise, regardless of the port of origin.

Excursions will only be allowed with passengers “stable coexistence group”, and interaction between ship and port crew should be minimised. The cruise ship is required to have medical insurance that covers all health care expenses that are caused by Covid.

The pro-cruise ships lobby group ‘Sí als creuers’ has been asking for this protocol for months and welcomes it. The Spanish Government is now being encouraged to open ports to international cruise operators.

