Possible three year-sentence for Ecstasy dealer

DREAMBEACH VILLARICOS: Yearly electronic music festival Photo credit: dreambeach.es

A 32-YEAR-OLD accused of intending to deal drugs at the Dreambeach Villaricos festival in 2019 faces a three-year prison term.

If found guilty at his trial scheduled for May 25, he will also have to pay a €1,500 fine recommended by Almeria province’s Fiscalia (Public Prosecution Department).

He was stopped by the police in Villaricos in Cuevas del Almanzora on August 25 on his way to the festival site and a search of his car revealed 41 wraps of Ecstasy.

They were clearly not intended for the accused’s own use, the Public Prosecutor’s summary maintained, but with a market value totalling €1,254 he had intended to sell them to festival-goers.

