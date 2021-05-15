Police Arrest Estepona Man For Sexually Assaulting A Child

OFFICERS from the National Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in Estepona for allegedly sexually assaulting a child he met online after posing as a 22-year-old.

Malaga Hoy reports that the Spanish man sexually assaulted at least one child who reported the crime. The investigation began following the report through an app. The victim claimed she met her attacker online after he posed as a 22-year-old boy and duped her into meeting in person.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The suspect allegedly met the girl on the outskirts of Estepona and invited her to get into his vehicle before taking her to a field where she was allegedly sexually assaulted. The underage girl was unable to defend herself against her attacker who was almost 2 metres tall.

Following their investigations, police located and identified a man with the same characteristics as described by the girl and whose car fitted the same description described by the girl. The suspect then later identified the man before police arrested him on suspicion of sexual assault.

Officers also allegedly found images of child sexual abuse on his phone. In a search of his home police confiscated two computers, several mobile phones and 15 cans containing 680 gram of marijuana, leading police to also charge him with possession of child pornography and drug trafficking.

According to police, the suspect used various fake profiles online to begin conversations with teens before offering to meet them. The investigation remains open with police saying there may be further victims.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/