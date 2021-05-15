Piers Morgan will interview Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Piers Morgan will interview Labour leader Keir Starmer on ITV, two months after resigning from the channel’s flagship show Good Morning Britain over a spat with Meghan Markle.

After casting doubt on Meghan’s statements about her mental health in her and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, the broadcaster left the show. (read more below)

Following his resignation, more than 360,000 people signed petitions asking for his reinstatement.

Mr Morgan, on the other hand, will return to ITV’s schedules to conduct an interview with Sir Keir on his long-running Life Stories show.

The show will be shot next month and will air later this year on ITV.

Mr Morgan announced the interview by saying:

‘It’s very unusual for party political leaders to submit themselves to such lengthy personal interviews.

‘I am delighted that Sir Keir has agreed to talk to me about his fascinating life.’

Simon Cowell, Sir Elton John, and Sir Roger Moore have all been among his previous guests.

Sir Keir’s interview with Mr Morgan will be the first time he has hosted a politician on his show since interviewing former Prime Minister Gordon Brown in 2010.

Sir Keir will speak about his upbringing in Surrey, where he was the second of four brothers.

He’ll also discuss his legal career, which saw him rise to the position of Director of Public Prosecutions before entering politics.

The politician will also discuss how, due to the limitations imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, he had to lead his party from his spare bedroom.

‘Piers Morgan’s Life Stories provides a detailed, intimate look at some of the most popular characters around the world,’ said Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment.

‘Piers is an expert at persuading people to talk about their lives, loves, and losses.

Sir Keir Starmer looks like he’ll be a real treat.’

Mr Morgan’s exit from GMB marked the end of a six-year run on the morning show.