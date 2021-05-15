Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry for being a “spoiled brat”

Piers Morgan has had a lot to say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and now he’s gone on another rant about the Duke of Sussex.

The former Good Morning Britain host, who mocked his replacement Alistair Campbell, expressed his feelings on Twitter.

Prince Harry, 36, recently spoke out about being raised by his father, Prince Charles, on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

The soon-to-be father-of-two compared his situation to Jim Carrey’s film The Truman Show, in which the protagonist’s entire life is transmitted to the world without his knowledge.

Piers, 56, was not pleased and wrote on Twitter,

“For a guy who craves privacy. Prince sure is yapping a lot about his private life…

“How many more times is this spoiled brat going to publicly trash the Dad who’s bankrolled him his entire life?”

After refusing to apologise for claiming he didn’t accept Meghan Markle’s allegations during her Oprah Winfrey interview, the controversial actor was strongly chastised.

Megan said in the interview that she was having suicidal thoughts and sought support from “the instituition,” but was turned down.

Piers joked at the time that he didn’t believe her and said: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.”

Piers, who had previously declared a Twitter hiatus, returned to the platform to commemorate the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, writing: “To commemorate #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, a quote I’ve always found helpful in difficult times.”

He then quoted Rocky Balboa as he wrote: “Going in one more round when you don’t think you can – that’s what makes all the difference in your life.”

However, a follower asked him: “So now you believe in mental health? You thought it was all made up when Meghan Markle mentioned she struggled with hers [thinking emoji] B*****d”.

To which Piers immediately responded: “I believe in mental illness, I just don’t believe Meghan Markle. ps Please don’t call me “B*****d” – it’s bad for my mental health.”

