New Health Care Centre In Nerja Approved

THE new health care centre in Nerja, Malaga, has been approved and is “advancing very quickly.”

The new health care centre in Nerja, Malaga, has been approved and is “advancing very quickly”, Ayuntamiento de Nerja reports. The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, appeared at a press conference yesterday morning, May 14, to report that the Governing Board has approved the Specific Administrative Clauses for the contracting of the new Nerja Health Centre. The basic bidding budget is €1,066,090 (£918,341).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The mayor made the announcement accompanied by the Territorial Delegate of Health, Carlos Bautista, the Councillor for Health, Javier Rodríguez, the manager of the East Health Area of Málaga-Axarquía, Miguel Moreno, and the director of the Health Center, Noelia Jiménez following a visit to the Covid vaccination centre in the Covered Pavillion of the Sports City.

The councillor pointed out “With the urbanization works project approved and the expropriation process completed that has allowed the necessary surface to undertake the works, it is necessary to approve the contract file and specifications that will allow us to award and start these important works, for the subsequent transfer of the resulting plot to the Junta de Andalucía for the construction of this new and modern sanitary equipment so demanded by our people.”

The Territorial Delegate of Health, Carlos Bautista, has emphasised the commitment of the Junta de Andalucía with regards to the new health centre, explaining that “the construction project is in the hands of the technicians, and advancing very quickly, by which in a short time we will see this health centre so necessary for Nerja come true”.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/