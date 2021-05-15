Mojacar lights up

THE Mojacar lighthouse will be guiding shipping by the summer.

It substitutes Garruchas’ which, as it was surrounded by buildings, was no longer visible from the sea both by day and night. The new lighthouse is located at Mojacar’s highest point on the north face of the Cerro del Moro Manco above the Marina de la Torre urbanisation.

Visiting the site recently, Mojacar mayor Rosa Maria Cano expressed her satisfaction with the choice of her municipality as the location for the new lighthouse.

“It is in a privileged position, enhanced with gardens and a lookout where residents and visitors will be able to contemplate all of the Levante area,” she said.

Jesus Caicedo, president of Almeria’s Port Authority (APA), who accompanied the mayor, thanked her for Mojacar’s cooperation while stressing the new lighthouse’s importance.

“It will improve safety for shipping off Almeria’s Levante coast and also make the name of Mojacar even more well-known now that its name will appear on every navigation chart,” Caicedo said.

Construction, which began earlier this year on municipal land, continues at a good rhythm.The structure itself is practically completed and the dome over the lantern room is due to be put in place within days, Caicedo revealed.

The €280,000 project, which includes an operations room and landscaping the site, has been financed by the APA with cash from the Inter-port Compensation Fund.

