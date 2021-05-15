Mijas Local Police Acquire A New Mobile Traffic Radar Device

MIJAS Local Police Acquire A Brand New State Of The Art Mobile Traffic Radar Device



Josele González, the mayor of Mijas – accompanied by Nicolás Cruz, his councillor for Traffic – at a press conference, has unveiled the latest addition to the Local Police’s fight against traffic infringements – a new latest generation mobile radar.

Explained the mayor, “This kinemometer has laser technology and is capable of measuring speed in 20 milliseconds. Local police officers will use this new device on those roads where there is a greater influx of traffic as well as those where there is a greater number of claims”.

Mr González wished to assure road users that the device has “no tax collection effort,” and that it is only a “preventive and awareness-raising measure”, to encourage drivers to drive within the speed limits of the roads.

Pointing out that up until now, the Mijas and Fuengirola Local Police had shared a radar of different specifications to the one that has now been acquired by Mijas Town Hall, the mayor said, “This device operates under the principle of distance and time, it is also capable of discriminating between light and heavy vehicles, and is designed to measure both in static mode with an operator, or in an unattended way”.

Eager not to link the purchase of this state of the art radar to a worsening in results shown by traffic data, the mayor explained that in recent months the Local Police had conducted a study that showed there is a high volume of drivers who break the speed limits, and a series of controls – 4,634 to be precise – had been carried out in various parts of the municipality, resulting in 104 speeding infractions.

“That is why we have decided to make this investment that we consider important so that our agents can have all the necessary tools at their disposal to carry out these controls”, concluded the mayor.

