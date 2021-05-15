John Barrowman Accused Of Misconduct

A TORCHWOOD audio drama has been pulled following misconduct allegations against John Barrowman.

A TORCHWOOD audio drama has been pulled following misconduct allegations against John Barrowman, British media outlets have reported. Producers have said they have “no plans” to publish the drama.

Big Finish, producers and distributors of Doctor Who and Torchwood, said in a statement: “We only have one upcoming title featuring John Barrowman – Torchwood: Absent Friends. We have no plans to publish this title at this time.”

Following a video from 2015 resurfacing, Barrowman has also recently been cut from Doctor Who: Time Fracture. The video footage shows actor Noel Clarke, who has recently been accused of sexual misconduct and bullying, saying that Barrowman would expose himself on the TV show’s set and “his d*** out every five minutes.”

Clarke also asks his co-star Camille Coduri whether she remembers “that time he put it on your shoulder in the makeup truck?” to which she responds: “Yes, I do.”

Barrowman responded to the claims on May 7, saying that he did engage in “tomfoolery” during his time filming Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood, also saying that he has evolved since.

The actor said that his “high-spirited behaviour” was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”. He added: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously.”

In 2008, Barrowman apologised after pulling his trousers down while being interviewed for BBC Radio 1, saying that he had joined in “the light-hearted and fun banter of the show” but “went too far”.

In his recent statement, Barrowman repeated his stance, saying: “Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”

