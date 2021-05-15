Italian Mafia Fugitive Returns To Italy From Spain

A WANTED Italian mafia fugitive has been returned to Rome by Spanish police after three years on the run.

A wanted Italian mafia fugitive has been returned to Rome by Spanish police after three years on the run, according to Alarabiya. Mafioso Giuseppe Romeo, 35, was returned to Italy under police escort after being detained under a European arrest warrant on March 11.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Romeo, who is accused of being a top member of one of Italy’s largest drug gangs, arrived at Rome’s Fiumicino airport from Barcelona last night, Friday, May 14. The crime network Romeo is accused of belonging to is allegedly run by three ‘Ndrangheta clans based in Reggio Calabria area of southern Italy.

The ‘Ndrangheta is reportedly the most powerful mafia group in Italy involved in drug trafficking, extortion and other crimes throughout Europe. Italian police said in a statement that Romeo, who lived in Germany, “had the role of promoter, organiser and financia of trafficking of cocaine in Europe.

“He shuttled between Calabria, Lombardy and northwestern Europe to make agreements with suppliers and with some intermediaries in Belgium, Holland and Germany.”

In 2018, authorities from Italy, Germany, Holland and Belgium carried out a raid targetting the ‘Ndrangheta gang and arrested 90 people suspected of involvement in a drug and money-laundering ring. At the time, Romeo escaped arrest, however, in November he was sentenced in absentia to 20 years in prison for international drug trafficking, organised crime, drug possession and money laundering.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/