Huge Covid vaccine queues in Bolton.

Huge queues have formed outside a Covid ‘vaccine bus after everyone in Bolton was invited to get vaccinated before 5 p.m. today.

A temporary vaccination center has been set up at a secondary school with the aim of vaccinating 4,000 people by today’s end.

It comes amid concerns that Bolton will be put on local lockdown following an outbreak of the Indian coronavirus variant.

Andy Morgan, a Bolton councillor, encouraged people to visit the vaccination bus before 5pm, adding, “the team will find a reason to vaccinate you.”

According to the Manchester Evening News, a new pop-up Covid vaccine site has been set up at Essa Academy to fight the Indian variant (B.1.617.2).

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are now being distributed to qualifying residents, staff, and students in Bolton.

The Manchester Evening News photographed a large crowd outside the building, and reporter Tom George compared it to a “military operation.”

“There are queues but they’re getting through people quite quickly,” he said.

“It’s like a military operation, really efficient.

“The photos are the longest the queue got. There was a shift changeover so there was a bit of a delay but it’s back moving now.”

As reported by The Mirror