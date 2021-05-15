Güéjar Sierra In Granada To Install A 365-Days-A-Year Ski Lift

GÜÉJAR SIERRA In Granada To Install Europe’s Second Only 365-Days-A-Year Ski Lift



José A. Robles, the mayor of Güéjar Sierra has announced this Friday 14, the approval by the municipal plenary session to grant an economic endowment of €18,000 for a feasibility study into the possibility of installing a chairlift suitable for transporting passengers and mountain bikes, open 365 days a year.

Mr Robles said this project, if it comes to fruition, will place Güéjar Sierra in Granada “in a very prominent position within the sector of BTT as it would be the second chairlift of its kind in Europe and the only one in Andalucia“, explaining that officials from the town hall have already been in contact with specialists who will prepare a study report to determine the viability and also the best location for the project.

“We will work with the best specialists, the same ones who have designed the Elevated Mountain Bike, the first mountain bike chairlift in Europe that will be inaugurated in Ripoll in Catalonia this year. We are working to make it one of the tourist pillars of the future”.

Adding, “The idea is to achieve quality tourism for athletes and families who are fond of mountain biking who, thanks to the chairlift, will be able to easily access routes that are currently only achievable for professionals and amateurs with a good physical background”.

Sonia Fernández, the head of Sports explained, “Bike lovers would have access to the Güéjar Sierra BTT Center, which has around 200km of trails, and a dozen routes suitable for mountain bikes, among exceptional landscapes, and a perfect climate for practicing this discipline”.

Ms Fernández emphasised that the ski lift would be designed to be environmentally friendly, built from sustainable materials, and respectful of the natural heritage which is “the most important asset” that Güéjar Sierra has to offer, and which is part of its tourism and sports offer, as reported by granadadigital.es.

