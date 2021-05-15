Glasgow Rangers Go Whole Season Undefeated

By
Chris King
-
0
Glasgow Rangers Go Whole Season Undefeated
Glasgow Rangers Go Whole Season Undefeated. image: twitter rangers fc

GLASGOW RANGERS Go The Whole 2020-21 Season In Scotland Undefeated

Glasgow Rangers, today, Saturday 15, thrashed Aberdeen at Ibrox to end their Scottish Premiership campaign unbeaten all season, lifting the title for the 55th time in the club’s history.

A massive total of 102 points sees Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers break the mythical 100-point barrier, and they finish an incredible 25 points clear of city rivals, Celtic, who were the last side to go a whole season unbeaten in 2016-17, as well as conceding only 13 goals all season, breaking Celtic’s 107-year-old record by one goal.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen side was already settled in fourth spot in the table, and had not even scored a goal in their last four visits to Ibrox, with today being no different as Rangers sealed a 4-0 victory, as reported by bbc.com.

Things could not have started worse for Aberdeen when a cross from James Tavernier struck defender Dons’ Jack MacKenzie and goalkeeper Joe Lewis somehow managed to divert the ball into his own net after five minutes, when it looked to be spinning wide of goal.

Kemar Roofe put the second goal away after 34 minutes, with the unfortunate MacKenzie again involved, as Ryan Kent put a low cross into the Aberdeen box and Roofe’s flick went in off Mackenzie.


SPFL Premiership player of the year Allan McGregor produced a series of fine saves that helped keep Rangers in front, and a third goal came on 60 minutes, again by Kemar Roofe, with Jermain Defoe polishing the game off with a fourth after 88 minutes, as he stroked the ball past a beaten Lewis. 

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here