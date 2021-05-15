Fines for littering cigarette butts in Rincón de la Victoria reach 750 euros.

A whole bag of cigarette butts has been found along the promenade sports lane between the Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall and the Rincosol Hotel. A bag weighing about 100 kilos. This thorough cleaning job took the better part of a morning.

This is only one example of how smokers desecrate the environment and local bylaws by littering the streets, squares, promenades, and beaches.

In fact, article 5.3 of the Rincón de la Victoria law on the Cleaning of Public Spaces and the Integral Management of Solid Urban Waste prohibits the throwing of cigarette butts.

“which must be deposited in the elements installed for this purpose, and must be extinguished before being deposited in the litter bins”. The fines can be up to 750 euros.

The Environment Department of the Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall has launched an appeal to the public in view of the massive presence of cigarette butts on the streets, promenades and beaches of the municipality.

According to the councillor for the Environment, Sergio Díaz (PP), “the presence of cigarette butts has increased notably over the last few weeks, with thousands of cigarette butts being collected in one weekend”.

“We are not aware of how harmful they can be for the environment; a cigarette butt takes up to 25 years to degrade,” he said. They are the most polluting, it is estimated that more than 4,000 chemical components are generated in their combustion, of which around 70 are carcinogenic, and above all, they are the most difficult to clean”, said Díaz, who announced that he plans to carry out “an environmental education campaign on the beaches”.

As reported by Malaga Hoy