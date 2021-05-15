33-year-old female soldier dies in an accident in Alicante.

According to the Army, a 33-year-old female soldier died in Alicante on Friday afternoon as a result of an accident during a realistic exercise in Santa Pola (Alicante).

Artillery sergeant Débora Grau died in a car accident after an artillery shell became stuck on a truck. The sergeant was rushed to Alicante General Hospital, where she died shortly after 20.30 on Friday.

Débora Grau’s unit was reportedly deployed in the town of Alicante, according to the Ministry of Defense. “We send our condolences to her family and regimental colleagues during this difficult period. She has given her life in the service of Spain “The army said.

Ximo Puig, the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, has expressed his sorrow over the death of artillery sergeant Débora Grau, who died in an accident during a training exercise in Santa Pola on Friday afternoon (Alicante). “She lived her work in the army with zeal,” the Consell’s head said in a message shared on social media.

Gloria Calero, the Government Delegate in the Valencian Community, has expressed her condolences and solidarity to his family and 4th Coast Artillery Regiment colleagues “at this difficult time.”

