Exemplary agriculture

CARMEN CRESPO, who head the Junta’s Agriculture department, was full of praise for growers’ “exemplary” achievements since the start of the pandemic.

While referring to all Andalucia in general, she singled out Almeria which succeeded in increasing exports by 1.6 per cent between March 2020 and February 2021.

Speaking during a visit to one of the big Almeria province agricultural combines, she applauded the sector’s ability to break down barriers and continue its expansion into the Asian market.

Crespo also drew attention to the growing use of biological control to combat plagues by using other microorganisms, a technique in which Almeria province is a world leader, using it in more than 80 per cent of its polytunnels.

