Adra pledges help

COUNCIL MEETING: Councillors vote in favour of further grants Photo credit: Adra town hall

APPROXIMATELY 150 shop-owners will receive €300 grants from Adra town hall.

This was the second round of the grants that earlier benefited 140 local businesses and the self-employed, revealed Adra mayor Manuel Cortes.

“We shall go on working along these lines, using all our resources to help those who have most suffered the economic consequences of this crisis,” he pledged.

“We want to boost the town’s productive sectors, especially those that are based inside the municipality, carrying out their activities here and consolidating employment.  We want to help them carry on,” Cortes said.

The town hall would continue to assist those who most needed help by making new efforts to assist families, especially those who depended on businesses that were not considered essential and had been obliged to close, the mayor added.

