17 Held And 4 Injured In London Airport Fight

POLICE have arrested 17 people and four others have been injured after a fight broke out at London Luton airport yesterday, Friday, May 14.

According to the BBC, Bedfordshire police said the incident occurred at around 9 am (8 am UK time). police said three of those injured were taken to hospital with serious injuries and those who were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder were taken into custody for questioning.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A spokesman for the airport said it was “shocked and saddened” by the incident in the main departure lounge. He added “we take a zero-tolerance approach to violence and continue to assist the police with their enquiries. We would like to sincerely apologise to any passengers affected.”

The incident happens as travellers have been told to expect longer waiting times at UK borders by Border Force agents as the Government switches over to a traffic light system for international travel. British expats at the moment wishing to return to the UK still need to quarantine, however, within three weeks that could all change if Spain gets added to the Uk’s green list of countries to travel to.

Border Force director Paul Lincoln warned that passengers must accept there will be increased delays at “each stage” of their journey, with staff required to check “100%” of all travellers coming through.

“It currently takes a Border Force officer five to 10 minutes to complete all the necessary checks, which means that even for the most compliant passenger, it might take 14 or 15 times longer to process than before, compared to around 25 seconds. Where people do not have the correct paperwork, it can and has taken considerably longer, including when we need to serve fixed penalty notices for non-compliance,” he said.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/