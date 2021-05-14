Three Workers Injured In Almeria As Concreting Structure Collapses On Them

THREE Construction Site Workers Injured As Concreting Structure Collapses On Them



An accident on a construction site saw three workers injured in the Almeria municipality of Adra after a concrete structure fell on them while they were working.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, on Thursday 13, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Guardia Civil, and patrols of the Local Police, and Civil Protection, to a location in Adra.

112 received a call at 11.45am in the morning, reporting an accident involving a worker on a construction site where a concrete structure had fallen onto him, in Calle El Salvador, and he was in need of urgent medical assistance.

The emergency services arrived promptly at the incident and found a 58-year-old man who had to be transferred by the 061 ambulance to the Poniente Hospital for treatment to his injuries, while it was reported by the Guardia Civil that two other workers had made their own way to a local health centre for treatment to their injuries as well.

A report by the Local Police indicated that whilst concreting work was going on, the entire structure of iron and concrete has fallen, and the incident has been passed to the Labor Inspection and the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

