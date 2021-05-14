The Alicante Sanatorium Untouched By The Pandemic

THE Alicante Sanatorium That Has Remained Untouched By The Pandemic with not one case of Covid



Fontilles, a small walled town, hidden in the mountains, in the natural area of ​​the Vall de Laguar, in the province of Alicante, is home to a private foundation that opened in 1909, which in the 1950s was inhabited by 450 leprosy patients, whereas today, just twelve patients remain there, with the condition eradicated in Spain, only around ten or twelve new cases are diagnosed each year, and can be cured.

A facility for treating leprosy needed plenty of ventilation, and a good supply of water, making Fontilles the perfect location, where slowly the small town was transformed into the complex it is today, with pavilions for men and women, rooms for married couples, a Jesuit church, a bar, a farm, plus a theatre.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There is also a nursing home with a rehabilitation hospital for postoperative patients, with chronic or terminal pathologies, and the complex also houses a dozen former leprosy patients, and a laboratory specialising in this bacterial infection, with the local authorities arranging placement for the elderly, and risk groups, normally having between 110 and 125 residents at any one time.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has not been a single case of coronavirus in any of the residents in the Alicante sanatorium, and no deaths, with every resident having been vaccinated, and the foundation’s resident professionals are proud of this statistic.

The Fontilles foundation is very active in India, a country where annually, 70 per cent of the world’s total cases of leprosy cases are detected, with Vijay Krishnan, their representative in India, warning that the real incidence of Covid-19 may be “much higher than reported” both in infections and deaths, as a result of carrying out “insufficient tests” and the weakness of the national health system in India.

CEO of Fontilles, José Manuel Amorós, says that the current situation in India regarding Covid could result in an increase of other diseases including dengue, chagas, and of course leprosy, “because all active campaigns to detect patients have had to stop. But now the most urgent thing is to collaborate so that the pandemic does not continue to grow”.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.