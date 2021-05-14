Spain’s Biggest River Park To Be Created In Malaga Province

SPAIN’S Biggest River Park Is To Be Created In The Province Of Malaga



To add to an already impressive list of attractions in Andalucía, an incredible new project is in the planning stage, to create Corredor Verde (The Green Corridor), which when completed, will link the Guadalhorce estuary with the Caminito del Rey, covering 4.5million m², to become the largest river park in the whole of Spain, according to surinenglishcom.

This ambitious project will be created in stages, over several years, and will pass through eight municipalities, budgeted to cost around €200m, in a 54km trail through the natural beauty spots of the Guadalhorce River basin in Malaga, up to the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes gorge, below the Caminito del Rey, taking in Alhaurín el Grande, Alora, Coin, Ardales, Alhaurín de la Torre, Pizarra, Cártama, and Malaga city itself.

The cost will be spread among the eight municipalities, and plans are being drawn up for the first phase, which, if all goes according to plan, will be ready for work to start before the end of 2021.

Francisco Salado, the president of the provincial authority explained that this is one of the biggest projects ever undertaken by the legislature, and that it will reap great benefits for the province of Malaga, adding, “The main objective is to make the Guadalhorce valley a strategic area in Andalucía for sustainable activities, highlighting the countryside, its rich and varied biodiversity and its historical and cultural heritage”.

