SIX towns in Castellón and Valencia are looking for new inhabitants to boost population numbers. Alpuente in Valencia and Caudiel, Almedíjar, Sot de Ferrer, Geldo and Castellnovo in Castellón are taking part in the project known as ‘Holapueblo‘ which is run by the Red Eléctrica Group, Correos and AlmaNatura. The initiative, which is in its second edition, supports both entrepreneurs to start a business and settle in rural areas, as well as municipalities with low population density to attract new inhabitants.

Mayors and representatives of the towns involved have held a virtual meeting with the ‘Holapueblo’ team on May 13, which is the starting point for the search for new settlers. During the meeting, the president of the Red Eléctrica Group, Beatriz Corredor, discussed the issue of Spanish rural villages, “the abandonment of villages is not a problem in rural Spain, it belongs to everyone. A development model in which the population is concentrated in the cities is no longer upheld”. Corredor added that “The fight against climate change and the sustainability of the planet involves finding a demographic rebalancing between rural and urban areas. ‘Holapueblo’ thus responds to a local, national and global problem”.

The registration of people interested in making the lifestyle change by moving to one of the participating towns is open until June 11 and can be done on the project website www.holapueblo.com, where a report and a file can be found with information on the services, resources and business opportunities that each municipality offers so that entrepreneurs can choose which location best suits their project or business.

