Real Madrid travelled to Andalucia this evening, Thursday 13, to play Granada in the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, knowing that after Atletico Madrid’s win over Real Sociedad last night, only a win in Granada would keep them in the LaLiga Santander title race, and they made sure in style, with a 4-1 win.

This win puts Los Blancos two points behind Atletico, with only two matches to play, and two points clear of Barcelona, as reported by marca.com.

It was Luka Modric who fired Madrid into the lead after 17 minutes, from Marcelo’s wonderfully threaded through ball, giving Granada’s Portuguese keeper Rui Silva no chance, for 1-0, but it took until the 45th minute before the lead was doubled, with Rodrygo fed by Marvin, going on a darting run and shooting into the net beyond Silva.

Granada refused to lie down, and in the 71st minute it was Jorge Molina who happily snapped up the rebound after Thibaut Courtois had made a brilliant stop from Suarez, guaranteeing a very tense final 20 minutes for Zidane’s men, but, a move started by Modric, went via Hazard and Odriozola put the ball away for 3-1 in the 75th minute.

Then, just two minutes later, to round the evening off, Rui Silva made a horrendous mistake which left Karim Benzema with an empty net to place the ball into for a fine 4-1 victory, and now, everything revolves around how the two Madrid teams fare in this weekend’s round of fixtures.

